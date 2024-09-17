Joliet police arrest 2 female juveniles for school threats

Joliet police arrested two female juveniles on Monday for social media threats of violence that created a climate of fear in Joliet grade schools and high schools.

They may not be the last to be charged in the case, according to a news release from the Joliet Police Department.

Names of the two alleged juvenile offenders were not released.

Police said they found no evidence of a credible threat in either case.

But a 14-year-old student at Joliet West High School was taken into custody on Monday, police said. That student is charged with felony disorderly conduct — transmitting a threat of destruction of school property or violence, death or bodily harm against persons at school, according to police.

A 12-year-old also was arrested on a charge of felony disorderly conduct for a threat that involved Dirksen Junior High School.

Both youths were released to the care of their parents, police said.

Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The investigation began shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday as police learned of a threat posted on social media identifying several Joliet-area schools.

“We are currently aware of additional, similar copycat posts circulating on social media,” police said in a news release. “Rest assured, these incidents are under active investigation. At this time, none of these posts have been found to be credible threats.”

Joliet Grade School District 86 converted all schools to e-learning on Monday because of the threats, but classes will resume in person on Tuesday.

Joliet Township High School District 204 conducted in-person learning but conducted a random search of students as they arrived at school on Monday.

Joliet detectives on Sunday identified the 14-year-old as a possible suspect and origin of threats made on social media to do “harm to specific schools in the Joliet area,” according to the release.

Detectives met with the girl and her mother at their home on Sunday.

“No weapons or other contraband were located following a search of the 14-year-old female’s room,” the release said. “She was later questioned by detectives at the Joliet Police Department, and she was released pending further investigation of this incident.”

The girl was brought back to the police station late Monday afternoon, according to the release.

“Upon further questioning, the female indicated her involvement in creating the bogus threat on social media,” the release said. “She was then placed into custody without incident.”

A Joliet police unit waits on the Joliet West High School campus as students are dismissed after the school was place on a safety protocol for several hours Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. Police searched the campus after rumors of a weapon being at the school. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The 12-year-old also was arrested without incident, police said. She was arrested at her home.

“The Joliet Police Department takes all threats directed towards our schools and students very seriously,” the release said. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community, and we work closely with all of our educational partners to address any potential threats swiftly and thoroughly.”

On Friday afternoon, Joliet West went into safety protocols for more than three hours in reaction to a rumor of a weapon on the campus. Officers responded to the school about 12:30 p.m. after a report of an unsubstantiated rumor of a person with a gun on the premises, Joliet police said.

After an extensive search of the school, no firearm was found, police said.