Isle a la Cache in Romeoville presents a contemporary Native American exhibit

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced that it will host “Indige-Facts” from Sept. 21, to Dec. 8, at Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

Museum hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Mitchell Museum of the American Indian in Evanston created the traveling exhibit, which is on loan to the Isle a la Cache Museum.

In conjunction with the exhibit, “No One Ever Sees Indians – Native Americans in Media” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and “Potawatomi Beadwork for Beginners” will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. Program registration is required at least two days in advance by calling 815-722-9301.

Are Native Americans U.S. citizens? How many Indigenous people live in this country? Do all American Indians live on reservations? What are the right words to describe the people who have always lived here? The traveling exhibit covers topics ranging from accepted terminology to population size to the sovereign rights of Native people.

For information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.