Joliet Junior College partners with Constellation Nuclear on school-to-work program

Constellation Nuclear executive vice president Bryan Hanson speaks to students and mentors on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, during an unveiling presentation of the new High School to Work Program at the Joliet Junior College main campus. (Photo provided by Constellation Nuclear)

Constellation Nuclear announced the creation of the Chris Crane High School to Work program at the Joliet Junior College main campus.

Named for the company’s former chief nuclear officer and CEO, the program will work in conjunction with JJC’s Advanced Integrated Maintenance educational program and is geared toward helping high school students learn the skills needed to start careers in the advanced manufacturing sector, including nuclear power, according to a news release from the college.

Constellation executives were joined at the event by the company’s program mentors, partner SkillsUSA, JJC leadership and JJC AIM students, according to the college.

JJC’s proximity to three Constellation clean-energy centers and the college’s involvement in new and existing manufacturing projects make it a perfect fit for a program designed to help companies staff their facilities with a new generation of skilled employees, according to JJC.

The dual-credit educational training program will help local high school students gain educational requirements and technical skills to qualify for full-time maintenance and operations roles at Constellation facilities. The fall classes run through the end of the year, with 24 students chosen for the initial class.