Manhattan gets $100,000 for traffic safety plan

The village of Manhattan is one of only six Illinois communities selected to receive a $100,000 traffic safety planning grant.

The funding will be used to develop a comprehensive plan aimed at improving pedestrian safety and reducing traffic congestion, especially from large freight trucks on Route 52, according to a news release from the village.

“This grant is just the beginning,” Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in the release. “Addressing truck traffic and safety concerns on Route 52 has been a priority for the Village Board.”

Once a plan is developed, the village will work with the Illinois Department of Transportation to implement improvements, he said.

Community Development Director Marc Nelson emphasized the role of public input, noting, “Feedback from our downtown redevelopment plan played a significant part in our grant application. This safety plan, along with the redevelopment plan and our ongoing comprehensive plan, will serve as key guides for Manhattan’s future development.”

“There’s still a lot of work ahead, but we remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents,” Adrieansen said. “We’re eager to begin developing this plan and look forward to sharing it with the community once it’s finalized.”