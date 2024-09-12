Urban Kitchen in Crest Hill part of dining program for seniors

AgeGuide, in partnership with Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, piloted the “Dine Around Town Program” in January 2023 in Grundy County. (Provided by Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association)

Urban Kitchen Restaurant in Crest Hill, 2424 Plainfield Road, Suite 100, is now part of AgeGuide’s Senior Dine Restaurant Program.

Registered clients may receive food at participating “Dine Around Town” restaurants. Meals are dine-in or carryout.

A licensed dietitian with AgeGuide has reviewed and approve the menu so be sure all meals meet U.S. federal nutrition standards for older adults.

For more information on the program and a list of participating restaurants, visit cnnssa.org/dine-around-town-2.

