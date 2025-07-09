Joliet man remains missing but officers find vehicle unoccupied

Photos of Terhan Foster Gordon provided by courtesy of Gordon's family. (Photos provided by courtesy of Trista Graves Brown)

A Joliet man remains missing since June 27 but police officers have located a vehicle they believe he was driving before he vanished.

Within the past week, detectives searched a wooded area near the 600 block of Woodruff Road in Joliet with the use of police dogs and drones, according to a statement on Wednesday from Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Another search was done on Wednesday morning by members of the Joliet Citizen Emergency Response Team.

Joining the search were the family and friends of Terhan Foster Gordon, 35, who last had contact with his family on the night of June 27.

Despite the recent searches, nothing of “evidentiary value was located,” English said.

Officers have found a silver Pontiac G6 sedan that they believe Gordon was driving, English said. The vehicle had a Mississippi license plate that said JAD610.

The vehicle was not occupied when it was found, English said. The vehicle is in the possession of the Joliet Police Department.

Photos of Terhan Foster Gordon provided by courtesy of the Joliet Police Department. (Photos provided by courtesy of Joliet Police Department)

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of of Gordon to call 911 or 815-726-2491.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call 800-323-6734 or visit the website crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

Tips leading to Gordon may qualify for a reward, English said.

Gordon is a Black male, standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 165 pounds.

Gordon has long brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo that says “DBOY” above his left eyebrow. The tattoo has a broken heart above his right eyebrow.

Gordon was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, brown slides and he was carrying a black backpack.