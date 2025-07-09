Red Cross holding blood drives this month to bolster supply

The American Red Cross is urging all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. (Image provided by American Red Cross)

The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer.

Type O blood products are most in demand on hospital shelves, especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly deplete blood and platelet reserves, according to the Red Cross.

Severe summer weather can also have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets.

Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month for ensuring blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions, according to the Red Cross.

All blood types are needed. Donors who are unsure of their blood type can learn it after donating. Book a time to give blood or platelets at redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

As a thank you, all who come to give by Monday, July 14 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last.

For details, visit redcrossblood.org/goodr. Those who come to give from July 15 to 31 will receive a Fandango Movie Reward via email.

Upcoming donation opportunities include:

Gardner

July 31: 1 to 6 p.m. at Gardner Fire Protection District, 206 Depot St.

Minooka

July 18: Noon to 4 p.m. at Towneplace Suites, 630 Bob Blair Road

Montgomery

July 25: Noon to 4 p.m. at Oswego Public Library, 1111 Reading Drive

Oswego

July 30: 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Oswegoland Senior & Community Center, 3525 U.S. Route 34

Ottawa

July 11: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sabic, 2148 N. 2753 Road

Peru

July 16: Noon to 5:30 p.m. at Illinois Valley Chapter Donation Center, 1530 Fourth St.

Streator

July 15: 1 to 6 p.m. at Central Church of Christ, 2001 E. Main St.

July 17: 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Streator Park Place Conference Center, 406 Hickory St.

Tonica

July 28: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church, 423 Wauponis St.

Bolingbrook

July 14: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bolingbrook Community Center, 201 Canterbury Lane

July 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Promenade, 631 E. Boughton Road, Suite 105

Channahon

July 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Village of Channahon, 24555 S. Navajo Drive

Manhattan

July 24: 1 to 6 p.m. at Wilson Creek Elementary School, 25440 Gougar Road

Naperville

July 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fry Family YMCA, 2120 W. 95th St.

New Lenox

July 31: 1 to 6 p.m. at Tom E. Hartung American Legion Post 1977, 14414 Ford Drive

Romeoville

July 21: Noon to 5 p.m. at American Red Cross, 1293 Windham Parkway

July 23: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Romeoville Recreation Center, 900 W. Romeo Road