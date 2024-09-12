Folk singer-songwriter to perform in support of Brookfield’s Share Food Share Love Pantry

Singer-songwriter Mark Dvorak will perform two shows in Brookfield at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. on Sept. 24 in support of the Share Food Share Love Pantry, 9030 Brookfield Ave., Brookfield. Both events are presented by Music & Potlucks. (Photo provided by Loretta Sawyer Agency)

Singer-songwriter Mark Dvorak will perform two shows in Brookfield at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 10 a.m. Sept. 24 in support of the Share Food Share Love Pantry, 9030 Brookfield Ave., Brookfield. Both events are presented by Music & Potlucks, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

On Sept. 23, Dvorak’s one-hour concert, “Share Food Share Love: An Acoustic Evening with Mark Dvorak” will be held on the Plaza at the Linda Francis Sokol Brookfield Library, 3541 Park Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors.

On Sept. 24, Dvorak will perform at Loca Mocha, 8858 Burlington Ave., for a special “Maria’s Morning Coffee House” in support of Share Food Share Love.

There is no admission to either show, but listeners are encouraged to bring a grocery bag of non-perishable food items and toiletries or make a cash donation. All funds and items collected will go directly to Share Food Share Love Pantry.

Dvorak is celebrating the launch of his 20th recorded release, “Live & Alone,” recorded during the pandemic in an empty concert hall, and the publication of “31 Winters: Finding the Folk Way,” a collection of essays and stories reflecting on his journey through teaching and music.