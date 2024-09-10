Herald-News Golf Notebook: Joliet Township girls set school record for 9 holes

It didn’t take long for the Joliet Township girls golf team to show what kind of club it has this season.

On Aug. 29, the Steelmen set a school record for nine holes with a team score of 156. Jersy Hauert led the charge with an even-par 35 at Inwood. Sophia Podmolik had a 39, Grayce Featherston put up 41, Sami Ankeney carded a 41, and Nina Mayfield scored a 43.

That 156-191 win over Yorkville wasn’t the only good day the Steelmen have had this season. So far, they are 5-0 in Southwest Prairie Conference matches, had their highest finish ever in the JT Invitational (second place of 22 teams) and highest finish ever at the Normal U-High Tournament (fifth out of 18). They also entered a tournament in Connersville, Indiana, just southeast of Indianapolis, and took third out of 16 teams.

“Our girls work very hard every day at practice and are hyper-focused on only what is in front of them,” JT coach James Grzetich said. “They don’t take anything for granted and push each other to get better. It is showing in our scores of late, and we hope to continue this for the rest of SPC play and into the IHSA postseason.”

Joliet Township – which is a combined team of girls from both Joliet Central and Joliet West – will play in the 12-team Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 1. That regional feeds into the Washington Sectional at Quail Meadows Golf Course on Monday, Oct. 7.

Ace in the hole

Plainfield East’s Trevin McConnell lived every golfer’s dream last week by recording a hole-in-one on the 173-yard ninth hole at Sugar Creek in Villa Park.

Plainfield North’s Casey Sanborn has shot 72 in three different 18-hole invitationals this season. (Sandy Bressner)

Off to a good start

Plainfield North’s boys golf team has started the season strong, amassing a 6-0 record in dual matches, including a 5-0 mark in the Southwest Prairie Conference. The Tigers have also finished second at the Lincoln-Way West Invitational, fourth at the Plainfield North Invitational, fourth at the Batavia Invitational and ninth at the Lemont Invitational.

Leading the charge for the Tigers has been senior Casey Sanborn, a state qualifier from last season. Sanborn shot 72 in each of the first three invitationals as well as maintaining a nine-hole average of 37. North has used freshman Sam Espinosa’s score in every tournament and match so far, while senior Brad Ellinghaus and sophomore Evan Lee have been key contributors as well.

Lemont’s Joey Scott won the Lemont Invitational at Ruffled Feathers with a round of 68. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Loaded tournament

At Saturday’s Lemont Invitational at Ruffled Feathers, several Herald-News area teams were in the field. Minooka won the 14-team event with a score of 317, edging runner-up Sandburg by a stroke. Other area teams included Lincoln-Way Central (3rd, 323), Plainfield Central (4th, 326), Lemont (6th, 334), Providence Catholic (7th, 337), Plainfield East (8th, 345), Plainfield North (9th, 357), Joliet Catholic Academy (11th, 360), Joliet Central (11th, 360) and Plainfield South (13th, 378).

Lemont junior Joey Scott won the individual title with a round of 68. TJ Quinn of Minooka took third with a round of 74, and Plainfield Central’s Michael O’Brien was fourth with a score of 76.

Youth movement

Lincoln-Way Central has a young team this year, but that hasn’t stopped the Knights from consistently turning in low scores, as evidenced by their third-place finish at the Lemont Invitational. They also won the SouthWest Suburban Conference Preview Tournament earlier this year.

Sophomores Brody Wall and Connor Kelch have been the No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the Knights this season, with senior AJ Ackerson offering leadership and consistency in the middle of the lineup.

“We are a young team this year,” Central coach Ryan Pohlmann said. “With that, we don’t feel like there is a lot of pressure to perform. Any success and experience we get this year is a win.”

Morris, meanwhile, has seen freshman Brady Wikkiser move into the No. 2 slot, and he appears to have settled into that role very well.

Plainfield South’s top three golfers this year are juniors and getting valuable experience for next season. Jonah Powell finished in the top 20 at the Plainfield North Invitational and was match medalist in duals against both Plainfield North and Yorkville. Gavin Bexa shot a personal best round of 37 against Minooka and Limmie Bailey, in his first year of golfing, shot his personal best at the Lemont Invitational.