The Herald-News 2024 Girls Cross Country Preview Capsules

Here is a look at the Herald-News area girls cross country teams for 2024.

JOLIET WEST

Head coach: Renae Batsch-Haaker (fourth season)

Top returners: Briahna Klobnak, jr.; Paola Gonzalez, so.; Caitlin Podell, so.; Kendall Santerelli, so.

Kew newcomers: Erin Santerelli, fr.; Leah Blunk, so.

Worth noting: Batsch-Haaker expects to see freshman Erin Santerelli near the front of the pack for the Tigers this season. ... Coach Batsch-Haaker: “These ladies have all put in work during the offseason. As Tigers, they are ready to pounce this season, continuing to empower themselves in building up their own self-belief so that they are willing to take risks and pounce regardless the outcome.”

LEMONT

Head coach: Tim Plotke (32nd season)

Top returners: Niki Tselios, sr.; Maya Fedko, jr.; Cassie Cunningham, jr.; Maggie Davey, jr.; Nell Fedko, so.; Julizabeth Martinez, so.

Key newcomers: Hannah Farley, fr.; Amelia Sinnett, fr.; Lizzy Rupsis, fr.; Hannan Kupiek, fr.

Worth noting: Lemont placed 23rd in the state in Class 2A last season with Tselios earning all-state honors via her ninth-place finish. ... Coach Plotke: “Our goals are to win the South Suburban Blue Conference, be in the mix to win or qualify out of our regionals and sectionals, and improve on last year’s finish with some all-state athletes.”

Lincoln-Way Central's Brea Counihan runs on her way to winning the Joliet Central Steelmen Invitational last season. (Provided by Lincoln-Way Central High School)

LINCOLN-WAY CENTRAL

Head coach: Ryan Stapinski (sixth season)

Top returners: Brea Counihan, so.; Mia Forystek, so.

Top newcomers: Keira Faxel, fr.; Reese Hundley, fr.; Madison Hundley, fr.; Macie Gallagher, jr.

Worth noting: Counihan and Forystek qualified for Class 3A state last season for the Knights, with Counihan finishing 18th. ... Coach Stapinski: “We want consistency in training and having fun while doing it. We have a very young group that’s bought into this, and they’ve worked very hard this summer. We’ve stressed putting in a consistent effort daily and enjoying the process and each other.”

LINCOLN-WAY EAST

Head coach: Wendy Hagerty (20th season)

Top returners: Kara Waishwell, sr.; Kate Roberts, so.; Olivia Launius, so., Emily Creech, so.; Olivia Mancini, jr.

Worth noting: Waishwell is a three-time state qualifier for the Griffins. ... Coach Hagerty: “Although we’re young, we are looking forward to the new SouthWest Suburban combined nine-team conference and will be competitive at every Saturday meet.”

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Head coach: Michael Bowden (ninth season)

Top returners: Ellie Trench, jr.; Makenna Zitkus, sr.; Mia Klosowski, sr.; Sophia Mikolajczak, sr.; Kylie Ludwig, sr.; Emma Haegele, sr.; Chloe Miller, sr.

Worth noting: Miller, Zitkus and Trench have all earned All-SouthWest Suburban Conference honors for the Warriors. Miller returns after missing her junior season with a torn hip labrum. ... Coach Bowden: “We are working to improve on last year’s finishes in invitationals and in the postseason. Many runners had solid summers of training, and this group of seniors [12 on the squad] wants to finish strong.”

Minooka’s Maya Ledesma returns after a Class 3A state appearance last season. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

MINOOKA

Head coach: Kevin Gummerson (26th season).

Top returners: Liana Blount, sr.; Cassie Brushaber, sr.; Taya Gummerson, sr.; Sam Hulick, sr.; Maya Ledesma, sr.; Courtney Murphy, sr.; Melinda Torres, jr.; Mallory McCray, jr.; Caprice Rodely, jr.; Paige Joachim, so.; Leah Kleckauskas, so.; Natalie Nahs, so.; Kimora Rodely, so.

Worth noting: Blount, Gummerson, Ledesma and Nahs earned All-Southwest Prairie Conference honors last season for the Indians. ... Coach Gummerson: “I am excited about this team. Maya Ledesma is coming off an outstanding 3,200-meter run at the state track meet and has a new level of confidence that is contagious. We also had a bunch of girls make some big jumps last spring, and if that can translate to confidence on the cross country course, then we have the makings of a very strong team. Once again, the SPC is going to be a loaded meet, and the rest of our schedule will guarantee that we have been tested before the state series. I am really looking forward to seeing what this team can do.”

MORRIS

Head coach: Joe Blumberg (20th season)

Top returners: Makensi Martin, sr.; Danica Martin, sr.; Leah Ortiz, sr.; Aubrey Lines, so.; Hope Emmerich, jr.; Payton Valentine, sr.; Zara Lugo, jr.

Top newcomers: Ava Conley, jr.; Addi Olson, so.; Caitlyn Gile, jr.

Worth noting: Makensi Martin earned all-state honors in 2022 for Morris, is a two-time individual Interstate 8 Conference champion and three-time all-conference selection. Danica Martin also is a three-time all-conference selection. Ortiz and Lines were all-conference last season as Morris advanced to state as a team for the third straight year. ... Coach Blumberg: “Our girls worked really hard to recruit some other athletes in the school hallways, and we have doubled our numbers going into the 2024 season. The girls set some lofty goals. They want to win a fourth straight conference title, be healthy when championship season rolls around and compete for a regional title, finish in the top three at the Metamora Sectional, and finish higher than 14th at state, which was our best finish in 2022.”

PLAINFIELD CENTRAL

Head coach: Jeffery Purdom (third season)

Top returners: Bridget Kemp, sr.; Ella Ruland, so.; Cyan Bradley, sr.; Lydia Velazquez, sr.; Sophie Salas, so.; Emily Fannin, so.

Top newcomer: Brooke Rochacz, fr.

Worth noting: Kemp was a sectional qualifier last season for the Wildcats. ... Coach Purdom: “The goals for this team are to continue to improve with each race, with our eyes on competing well in the postseason and advancing as far as possible during the state series.”

PLAINFIELD NORTH

Head coach: Andrew Derks (Second season).

Top returners: Elsie Czarniewski, sr.; Marlie Czarniewski, so.; Tessa Russo, jr.; Emaan Hussain, jr.

Key newcomers: Megan Morris, so.

Worth noting: Elsie Czarniewski, Marlie, Czarniewski, Russo and Hussain qualified for state last season for the Tigers. ... Coach Derks: “We want to improve on our state finish from last year (17th) and be a top-seven team this year.”

PLAINFIELD SOUTH

Head coach: Jim O’Connell (second season)

Top returners: Delaney Alsip, sr.; Addie Oster, jr.

Worth noting: The Cougars have seen their team size nearly double from 10 runners last season to 19 this year, including seven freshmen. ... Coach O’Connell: “We have started the process of building a strong foundation so that our program is on competitive level for years to come.”

ROMEOVILLE

Head coach: Chuck Yucuis (fifth season)

Top returners: Sophia Flowers, sr.; Julia Okonski, sr.; Leslie Puente, sr.; Gisela Alcantara, sr.; Emily Rog, jr.

Top newcomers: Jasmin Alcantar, so.; Gysell Alcantar, sr.

Worth noting: Flowers has been All-Southwest Prairie Conference the past two seasons for the Spartans and qualified for state in 2022. ... Coach Yucuis: “Our team goals for this season are to qualify for sectionals as a team and for Sophia Flowers to qualify for the state tournament.”

SENECA

Head coach: Kim Foster (14th season)

Top returners: Evelyn O’Connor, sr.; Natalie Misener, sr.; Aubrie Jackson, sr.; Lily Mueller jr.; Ruthie Steffes, jr.; Julie Mueller, so.

Key newcomer: Lila Coleman, jr.

Worth noting: The Irish advanced to state as a team last season and placed 20th in Class 1A. O’Connor was the top finisher, placing 27th. ... Coach Foster: “Our team goals for the girls is to win our conference and regional, and be top three at sectionals, advancing to state. We are small in numbers again this year, but hopefully we will see big things.”