Joliet closing some downtown parking lots

Chicago Street has been closed between Jefferson and Cass streets since early August for infrastructure construction. (Gary Middendorf)

The city of Joliet on Wednesday announced that two major parking lots downtown will be closed, but the city is offering free parking at its Ottawa Street deck for Joliet Public Library patrons and business customers.

The city and library parking lots on Chicago Street will close for several weeks starting Friday, the city said in a news release.

The lots located between Clinton and Van Buren streets will be closed for construction work on Chicago Street and the future city square.

“Additional construction fencing will be installed to establish and protect pedestrian pathways around construction activities,” the release said.

Downtown visitors are encouraged to use the Ottawa Street parking deck, the release said.

A construction worker crosses Chicago Street in early August as work began to improve a water and sewer line. (Gary Middendorf)

The city will offer free parking in the Ottawa Street parking deck to those visiting the library or patronizing downtown businesses.

“The library staff and retail businesses and restaurants located on Chicago Street between Jefferson Street and Cass Street will validate parking for visitors/customers parked in the city’s Ottawa Street parking deck,” the release said.

Those visitors and customers will be required to bring the tickets they receive as they enter the parking deck to the library or business they are patronizing where they can be stamped and validated.

Clinton Street will continue to be reduced to a single lane between Ottawa and Scott streets due to ComEd work, according the release.

Those with questions are asked to contact the city’s Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.