Will County emergency agency holding online public preparedness sessions

The Will County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is hosting a series of 30-minute “Lunch and Learn” webinars focused on public preparedness in September.

These virtual sessions will provide practical information to residents aimed at enhancing safety and readiness in a variety of emergency situations, according to a news release from the county EMA.

“These webinars are a fast and easy way for residents to increase knowledge about keeping their family and home prepared for emergency situations,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson stated in the release.

“This year’s National Preparedness Month theme is ‘Start a Conversation,’ which is exactly what we’re promoting with this series. We want Will County residents to begin thinking about preparedness and asking, ‘Are we prepared?” Anderson stated.

The webinars will take place from 12 to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in September. Registration is required to attend, and there is no charge or prerequisite.

Topics will vary week-to-week and a complete schedule of topics for the webinar series is as follows:

Sep. 4 - Emergency Readiness for Everyone: Meeting Diverse Needs and Special Considerations

- Emergency Readiness for Everyone: Meeting Diverse Needs and Special Considerations Sep. 11 - Pets and Disasters…Are You Prepared?

- Pets and Disasters…Are You Prepared? Sep. 18 - Nuclear Safety

- Nuclear Safety Sep. 25 - Financial Preparedness – Building Resilience for Life’s Challenges

For more information on the series and to register for sessions, visit www.willcountyema.org/learn.