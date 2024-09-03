Plainfield parks, library hosting pet expo this weekend

Huskies and their owners gather for a play date at Clow Stephens Dog Park in Plainfield. The park will be the site for a oet expo for local residents on Saturday. (Jan Larsen)

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood, has teamed up with the Plainfield Park District and Plainfield Area Public Library to host a pet expo for local residents from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Clow Stephens Park, 16650 S. Lily Cache Road in Plainfield.

Families are encouraged to bring their pets for photo opportunities, training demonstrations and other activities.

Face-painting and temporary tattoos will be available for kids and many local pet-centric businesses will have booths with unique pet products.

For additional information, contact Loughran Cappel’s office at 815-267-6119.