Rialto remains closed amid asbestos tests

A notice posted on the front entrance to the Rialto Square Theatre building in downtown Joliet gives notice of an asbestos inspection that has been in process since late July. Aug. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

All but one corner of the Rialto Square Theatre building will remain closed for at least most of next week as an inspection continues into an asbestos violation.

The theater section of the building in downtown Joliet already had been closed through August because of scheduled asbestos removal in the basement of the almost century-old building.

But the discovery of a violation during asbestos removal has led to air tests in the building, the rescheduling of at least one September wedding, and the closure of space beyond the theater used for a bank branch and University of St. Francis art classes.

“The Rialto is continuing to work with the [Illinois Environmental Protection Agency], and the IEPA wants additional information,” Rialto attorney James Murphy said Friday. “We are working on getting that information to the IEPA.”

That will require continued closure of the building until at least late next week, Murphy said.

The University of St. Francis runs its art program at the Rialto Square Theatre building, which is in downtown Joliet and has been closed for tests related to a July asbestos removal violation. Aug. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

Murphy said tests in the space used by USF and Midland States Bank showed air quality “considered safe by the federal government.”

But that space will remain closed until at least late next week, Murphy said. No date has been set for reopening the theater.

The Rialto has rescheduled one wedding that was to take place in the building rotunda Sept. 8.

Murphy said the Rialto still plans to have the asbestos issues resolved in time to stage the next scheduled theater performance Sept. 18.

Problems at the theater started July 25, when the IEPA was notified of an asbestos violation. State inspectors found three bags that contained materials with asbestos were unsealed.

The Rialto Square Theatre is located on Chicago Street in downtown Joliet. Aug. 29, 2024 (Bob Okon)

The bags were in the theater basement, and initial tests focused on theater and lobby sections that shared the same heating, ventilation and air conditioning space as the basement. Tests since have expanded to include any area in the building that shared doorway space.

Rialto officials have said that air tests so far found no unsafe areas in the theater complex or adjoining offices.

The Rialto Square Theatre building at Chicago and Van Buren streets in downtown Joliet takes up half a city block. Beyond the theater, it includes commercial and office space that is used by Midland States Bank, USF and Rialto administrative staff.

The only space now allowed to be used is a USF gallery in the southeast corner of the building. That space does not have a connecting door to the theater complex.