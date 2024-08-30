Coal City soccer, Joliet West volleyball dominate: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Tigers got the clean sweep to move to 2-0. Lexie Grevengoed had eight kills, Sidney Barlog had eight digs, Lola Berta added five digs and four aces, and Julia Adams chipped in eight assists with three aces.
For LWC, Morgan Kozlowski had eight kills and two aces. Kaitlyn Hedrich had 11 assists and three digs.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lyons 0: The Warriors took the match 25-20, 25-16. Elly Decker had nine kills, Caroline Smith added seven kills, Lily Goyer ended with six kills and three blocks, Laney Tuttle contributed 13 digs and 12 passes, and Claire Murphy led the team in assists with 23.
Morris 2, Coal City 0: Morris claimed the win 25-16, 25-23.
Coal City is 1-1 on the year and was led by Sydney Larson (seven assists), Jaela Vasquez (six assists, one ace) and Emma Rodriguez (seven kills, three digs).
Seneca 2, Henry-Sen. 0: The Irish won 25-23, 25-23. Lainie Olson led the way with 16 assists and 10 points from the serving line. Audry McNabb had six kills, while Tessa Krull had five.
Joliet Catholic 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: The Angels squeezed out a victory 25-19, 20-25, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way West 1, Soto 0: The Warriors won their opener at the Windy City Classic in penalty kicks. Patrick Kueber recorded the shutout in net.
Minooka 1, Blue Island Eisenhower 1: Minooka moved to 0-0-2 on the season. Noah Allen had the goal, while Isaac Goddard made six saves.
Coal City 9, Bishop McNamara 0: In a dominant win by the Coalers, Dane Noffsinger, Dylan Fatlan and Luke Munsterman all had two goals each. Adrian Dames, Kaleb Reinert and Carter Hollis each had a goal as well. Creed Macaluso had two assists, while Dane Noffsinger, Luke Munsterman, and Evan Greggain each had one.
Providence 7, Westmont 0: Luke McAllister picked up the clean sheet in the net for the Celtics.
Plainfield Central 1, South Elgin 0: Central scored the early-season, nonconference win.
Lincoln-Way East 5, Marian Catholic 0: A dominant performance by the Griffins sent them to the Windy City Classic quarterfinals.
Lockport 2, St. Laurence 0: In another Windy City Classic victory for an area team, the Porters prevailed.
Boys golf
Coal City 179, Wilmington 201: Coal City was led by Culan Lindemuth, who had a 44, while Wilmington was led by Brycn Feil, who shot a 50.
Peotone 176, Lisle 202: The day’s medalist was Joe Hasse, who finished with a 1-over-par 37. Peotone’s three other scoring players were Mason Early (42), Gavin Costanzo (48) and Josh Barta (49).
Girls golf
Joliet Township 156, Yorkville 191: An all-time Joliet Township nine-hole record was led by JersyHauert finishing with an even-par 35. Sophia Podmolikhad a 39, Grayce Featherston put up 41, Sami Ankeney made 41, and Nina Mayfield scored a 43.
Coal City 198, Wilmington 278: Kylee Kennell’s 50 led the victorious Coalers.
Seneca moves to 6-0 with win: The Irish bested Prairie Central and El Paso-Gridley. Piper Stenzel (44), Shelby Welsh (48), Brooklyn Szafranski (52) and Camryn Stecken (55) led the way.
Providence falls to Benet: Team/individual scores were not reported.
Girls tennis
Lincoln-Way West 6, Crete-Monee 0; Lincoln-Way West 7, Plainfield South 0: The Warriors scored two victories.
Plainfield Central 7, Bolingbrook 0: Plainfield Central blanked the Raiders.
Girls swimming
Joliet Township 103, Lincoln-Way West 67: Joliet recorded the win in the pool.