Joliet West High School goes to E-learning Wednesday as air conditioning down

Joliet West High School is going to an emergency E-Learning Day on Wednesday because the air conditioning is not working in the school’s cafeteria, according to an alert sent out by the school.

Students should not report to Joliet West High School as students will complete assignments online.

All staff should still report to the building, according to the school’s website.

Transportation will still be provided to students at Joliet Central, Pathways, the JTHS Transition Center, and all outside placements, according to the information posted on the Joliet West website. All other Joliet Township High School facilities will remain open.

Open House and all after-school activities and athletics will continue as planned, according to the school.

For more information regarding the Emergency E-Learning Day Plan, including E-Learning Day directions for students, visit: https://www.jths.org/family-resources/e-learning-emergency-day