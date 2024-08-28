Joliet Police Department conducts Labor Day traffic enforcement campaign

The Joliet Police Department is conducting a traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving and other hazardous driving behaviors, such as distracted driving and driving without the use of a seatbelt.

This high-visibility enforcement initiative began Aug. 16 and will continue through the early morning of Sept. 3.

The department is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to support this statewide effort.

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasize the Click It or Ticket initiative, underscoring the importance of wearing seatbelts.

The Illinois Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High Get a DUI and Click It or Ticket campaigns are administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal dollars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.