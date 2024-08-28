Joliet Job Corps to hold open house Thursday

The Joliet Job Corp building is located at 1101 Mills Road in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Joliet Job Corps Center will hold an open house Thursday.

The open house starts at 1 p.m. at the Joliet Job Corps Center, located at 1101 Mills Road in Joliet.

“We’re opening our doors for future employer partners, community leaders, prospective students and anyone who is interested in learning more about the Job Corps program,” Joliet Job Corps Center Director Saunja Townsend said in a news release announcing the event.

The event will include recognition for Job Corps students, alumni and partners.

The Joliet facility is one of more than 120 Job Corps centers in the nation that will hold open houses this year as the federal program marks its 60th anniversary, according to the release.

The program provides free job training for individuals ages 16 to 24 from low-income households who meet eligibility requirements.

Job Corps nationwide has provided training to more than 3 million individuals since 1964, according to the release.