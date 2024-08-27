Will County waives dog adoption fee through end of August

Will County Animal Protections Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs until the end of August as part of its Bark to School promotion. (Photo provided by Will County Animal Protection Services)

Will County Animal Protections Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs until the end of August as part of its “Bark to School” promotion.

The promotion waives the adoption fee for dogs aged one year and older available for adoption through Friday.

Pets available for adoption can be viewed at the Animal Protections Services Petfinder website. Adoptions are available from noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at Will County Animal Protection Services, 22452 Cherry Hill Road in Joliet.

Appointments can be scheduled to visit available pets by calling 815-462-5633 or emailing adopt@willcountyillinois.com.

Item donations from the Will County Animal Protection Services Back to School supply lists are encouraged. The list includes dog food, toys and treats. Donations can be dropped off at WCAPS from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.