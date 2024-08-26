August 26, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Joliet man charged with aggravated DUI in deadly crash near I-80

By Felix Sarver
Joliet police investigated an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023.

Joliet police investigated an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

A driver involved in a Joliet crash in 2023 that led to the death of a 25-year-old passenger from Texas has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence.

On Friday, Will County Judge Art Smigielski signed a warrant for the arrest of Cesar Carrillo-Castro, 29, of Joliet, on nine felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence, court records show.

Carrillo-Castro is accused of driving a Volkswagen Passat while under the influence on Dec. 4, 2023, on McDonough Street in Joliet when he was involved a crash that resulted in the death of Joseil Escalonda-Gomez, 25, of El Paso, Texas.

Escalonda-Gomez was a passenger in the vehicle who was pronounced dead on Dec. 5, 2023 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A criminal complaint alleged Carrillo-Castro’s DUI violation was a “proximate cause of the death.”

Carrillo-Castro was also accused in the criminal complaint of causing great bodily harm to three other people in the crash.

Last year, Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said Escalonda-Gomez was among five occupants of a Volkswagen Passat who were critically injured in the crash at the intersection of McDonough and South Chicago streets.

The area is near Interstate 80.

Escalonda-Gomez was a passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle, English said. The Volkswagen Passat had struck a semitrailer truck that was heading south on Chicago Street.

“It is believed that the Passat collided under the trailer of the semitruck,” English said.

Joliet police and fire departments responded to an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023.

Joliet police and fire departments responded to an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Have a Question about this article?