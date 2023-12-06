December 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Woman dies after major Joliet crash at intersection near I-80

By Felix Sarver
Joliet police and fire departments responded to an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023.

A 25-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a semitrailer and a car at a Joliet intersection just north of Interstate 80.

On Tuesday, Joseil Escalonda-Gomez, 25, El Paso, Texas, was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Escalonda-Gomez was among five occupants of a Volkswagen Passat who were critically injured in the crash early Monday morning at the intersection of McDonough and South Chicago streets.

Escalonda-Gomez was passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle, English said.

The Volkswagen Passat had struck a semitrailer that was heading south on Chicago Street.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.