5 people critically injured in major Joliet crash near I-80

Joliet police investigated an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

Five people inside of a Volkswagen Passat were critically injured in a crash on early Monday morning involving a semitrailer at a Joliet intersection that is just north of Interstate 80.

At 5:12 a.m. Monday, Joliet police officers and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street.

A preliminary investigation of the crash has led police to believe that the Volkswagen Passat was in the eastbound direction of McDonough Street and approaching South Chicago Street before the crash occurred, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Joliet police and fire departments responded to an accident at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and South Chicago Street early Monday morning, Dec. 4, 2023. (Photo by Felix Sarver)

The Volkswagen then entered the intersection and struck a semitrailer that was in the southbound direction of South Chicago Street, English said.

“At this time, it is believed that the traffic light was green for southbound Chicago Street traffic and red for eastbound McDonough Street traffic,” English said.

The Volkswagen had two male and three female occupants who were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition by the Joliet Fire Department, English said.

The male driver of the semitrailer was not injured in the crash.

The roadways of the intersection will remain closed for the crash investigation and reconstruction of the incident.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have video footage should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit at 815-724-3010.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.