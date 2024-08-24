Lockport’s HellsGate Haunted House site of Spooky Night Out benefit

HellsGate Haunted House in Lockport will be the location for Spooky Night Out from 7-11 p.m., on Sept. 14.

The event will feature music, dancing, food, selfie stations, live entertainment, goodie bags, haunted house tour, games, costume contest, bonfires and vendors. Must be 21 and older.

This special event is organized and hosted by the Lockport Woman’s Club to benefit local charities. For tickets and more information, visit spookynightout.com.

