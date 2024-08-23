Oswego motorcycle operator suffers severe injuries in Joliet crash

An Oswego man was thrown off his motorcycle after he crashed into a sedan on Friday morning in Joliet, police said.

The 54-year-old man has been taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital for life-threatening injuries following the crash on North Larkin Avenue, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The roadway has been closed for a traffic investigation, English said. No citations have been issued as the crash remains under investigation, he said.

On Thursday evening, there was another crash on North Larkin Avenue that led to the death of a 19-year-old man who was operating a motorcycle, according to Joliet police officials.

Officers responded to the crash about 8 a.m. Friday at North Larkin Avenue and Taylor Street, English said.

A Nissan Sentra driven by a 38-year-old man from Joliet was heading south on North Larkin Avenue in the left lane, English said. The driver was approaching Taylor Street.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra then changed lanes into the center left turn lane of North Larkin Avenue, English said. The driver intended to turn left onto the eastbound lanes of Taylor Street, he said.

The 54-year-old man from Oswego was traveling south on North Larkin Avenue on his Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle, English said. The motorcycle operator was already in the center left turn lane, he said.

The 54-year-old man then struck the driver side of the Nissan Sentra when the latter vehicle changed lanes into the turn lane, English said.

The crash ejected the 54-year-old man from his motorcycle, English said. While the man was injured, the driver of the Nissan Sentra was not, he said.

English said anyone with video or information regarding this crash should contact the Joliet Police Department’s traffic unit by phone at 815-724-3010.