Motorcyclist killed in Joliet crash

A motorcycle operator was killed following a two-vehicle crash in Joliet on Thursday evening.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Larkin Avenue and Ingalls Avenue at around 6:48 p.m. for a crash with injuries, according to Joliet police.

A Toyota Camry driven by a 23-year-old Joliet male was northbound on North Larkin Avenue at Ingalls Avenue, waiting to turn left toward westbound Ingalls Avenue, police said.

The Toyota initiated a left turn and collided into a Harley Davidson XL1200 motorcycle operated by a 19-year-old male from Joliet that was southbound on North Larkin Avenue, police said.

The motorcycle operator was thrown to the ground. He was transported to Ascension Saint Joseph-Joliet where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

This crash remains under active investigation. Anyone with video footage or information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3010.