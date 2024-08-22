The Herald-News volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2024

Julia Adams, Joliet West, so., S

The Tigers set a school record for wins last season and advanced to a Class 4A supersectional before losing to Willowbrook. Adams was a big reason why. She amassed 547 assists and had 33 aces. While the Tigers lost the firepower of the graduated Ava Grevengoed and Gabby Piazza, Adams will not lack for targets with Texas Tech commit Faith Jordan and Eastern Michigan commit Lina Govoni in the lineup.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Ellie Blotnik. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Ellie Blotnik, Joliet Catholic Academy, sr., OH

Blotnik led the Angels with 215 kills last season in their first year of competing in Class 4A. She was also a key figure in the 2022 team that finished third in the state in Class 3A. Paired with fellow senior Olivia Chovanec, Blotnik will be a central figure in JCA’s fortunes this season.

Providence’s Abbey Knight (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Abbey Knight, Providence Catholic, jr., OH

Knight helped the Celtics win their eighth straight regional championship last season, first sectional crown since 2001 and first Girls Catholic Athletic Conference title in school history, finishing with a team-high 334 kills and being named GCAC White Player of the Year. Along with classmates Demi Carbone, Delaney Purtill, and Cali Tierney, 6-0, Knight forms the core of a team that should make a lot of noise the next two seasons.

Minooka's Kendall Kozak (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Kendall Kozak, Minooka, jr., S/RS: Kozak had 180 kills, 171 digs, 55 blocks, 383 assists and 18 aces for the Indians, who won a regional title last season, and was named All-Southwest Prairie Conference.

Lockport’s Jenna Kolosta (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Jenna Kolosta, Lockport, sr., OH: Kolosta, a 6-3 presence at the net, missed most of last season with an injury, but the Porters still reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2004. She will team with 6-2 sophomore Kyla Mitchell, 6-1 junior Bridget Ferriter and 5-11 Emily McGraw to give Lockport a height advantage over most teams.