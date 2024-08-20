Lockport District 205 fills board vacancy left by Chimon Rogers’ passing

Candace Gerritsen was appointed to fill the vacancy on the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education on Aug. 19. (Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Lockport — The Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education has appointed Candace Gerritsen to fill the vacancy left in June by the death of Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers.

Twelve individuals applied to fill the vacancy on the board, and seven were selected for interviews with the district administration last week. The board voted on the appointment at is meeting on Monday.

Gerritsen was selected based on her resume and past involvement with the board, including partaking in the district’s Citizen Advisory Board. She has lived in District 205 for over 20 years and has regularly volunteered with Will County School District 92 and District 205 as a parent. Her oldest child is a graduate of Lockport, while her youngest has just entered senior year.

LTHS D205 Board of Education member Dr. Sandra Chimon Rogers passed away on Monday, June 24 after a long illness. (Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Professionally, Gerritsen has over 20 years of experience in “budgeting, facilities, IT, personnel, and board management, and has “an entrepreneurial mindset” and “a desire to learn new things and help whenever possible,” according to her board biography. She also stated that her goal is “to ensure every student has the opportunity to gain a strong education, be college and career-ready, and foster a sense of good citizenship and community pride.”

In addition to filling the vacancy, the board also voted Monday to name board member Lou Ann Johnson as the new board secretary, a leadership role previously held by Chimon Rogers, and appointed four new student representatives to the board.

On Monday, the board welcomed seniors Averi Colella and Mia Fontanetta as the new student representatives to the board of education for the school year. The two will not vote on board actions and resolutions, but will attend all meetings and workshops with the elected board and provide commentary and insight from a student perspective to represent the student body.

Senior Mia Fontanetta has been appointed to a Lockport Township School District 205 Student Board of Education member. (Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Senior Averi Colella has been appointed to a Lockport Township School District 205 Student Board of Education member. (Provided by Lockport Township High School District 205)

Additionally, senior Wazeera Shekoni was approved for the role of student board member for the district’s finance and facilities committee, and senior Michael Dierkas was appointed as the student board member for the curriculum committee.

This is the second year the district has named student board members, and the program has been met with enthusiasm.

According to Superintendent Dr. Bob McBride, 26 students applied for the roles before Colella, Fontanetta, Shekoni, and Dierkas were selected through an interview process similar to Garritsen’s.

“We are really excited to have student board members on our board,” said Board President Ann Lopez-Caneva. “They represent their peers and give us their feedback. They are the voice of our students.”

Senior Wazeera Shekoni has been appointed to the Lockport Township High School District 205 Student Board Member for the Finance and Facilities Committee. (Provided by Lockport High School District 205)