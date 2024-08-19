Northern Illinois Food Bank recognized for OrderAhead platform

Crates filled with cereal boxes await distribution from the Northern Illinois Food Bank South Suburban Center in Joliet. Feb. 24, 2024. Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S., honored the Northern Illinois Food Bank with its 2024 Network Celebrations Award for onboarding food pantries to the OrderAhead platform (Bob Okon)

The Northern Illinois Food Bank recently was recognized for its “impactful work in the fight against hunger,” according to a news release from the food bank.

Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S., honored the food bank with its 2024 Network Celebrations Award for onboarding food pantries to the OrderAhead platform, according to the release.

OrderAhead is an online ordering tool from Feeding America that assists agencies with food distribution, according to the Northern Illinois Food Bank website. People who need food can select from available choices and then choose a pickup time from participating agencies, according to the OrderAhead website.

The more we can normalize the experience, and the more it feels like ordering from the grocery store, then the more willing people are to accept the help.” — Jennifer Lamplough, senior director of strategy at Northern Illinois Food Bank

Participating agencies in Will County include the St. John Lutheran Church Food Pantry, 2650 Plainfield Road, Joliet; and H.E.A.L. Riverwalk Food Pantry, 350 N. Broadway St., Joliet, according to the release.

“This initiative allows neighbors to privately select food items and choose convenient pickup times and locations directly from their phones or computers,” according to the release. “Notably, 39% of the neighbors now ordering from the pantries have not sought their services before.”

More than 60,000 agency partners, 200 food banks and 21 statewide food bank associations comprise Feeding America, according to the release. Agency partners include food pantries and meal programs.

The Network Celebrations Award recognizes “member food banks and affiliates within the Feeding America network,” according to the release.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank also offers My Pantry Express. People who need food can order online and then schedule pickup or home delivery (where available), according to the food bank website.

Jennifer Lamplough, senior director of strategy at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, said at a webinar hosted by the Foodshare Institute for Hunger Research & Solutions that giving people choices cuts down on food waste and preserves dignity.

Common reasons for food waste include allergies, cultural identities, too much or a particular food item or dislike of certain foods, Lamplough said.

“The more we can normalize the experience, and the more it feels like ordering from the grocery store, then the more willing people are to accept the help,” Lamplough said.

Last year, the Northern Illinois Food Bank served more than 90 million meals to neighbors across 13 counties in suburban and rural northern Illinois through its network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs, according to the release.

For information, visit solvehungertoday.org.