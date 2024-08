An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College. State representatives held a press conference about the Rebuild Illinois project and more specifically the extension of Houbolt Road. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Joliet. (Shaw Local News Network)

Two people have been hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 80 in Will County involving two semitrailers, police said.

About 8:45 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash at the eastbound ramp of I-80 that leads to I-55 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

The southbound ramp of I-55 to the eastbound direction of I-80 has been closed.