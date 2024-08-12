Surf's Up restaurant closing Lockport location

Owners of Surf's Up in Lockport announced Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024 that is is closing the restaurant immediately. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Surf’s Up restaurant in Lockport announced on its Facebook page Sunday, Aug. 11, it was shutting down in its current location, 16541 W. 159th St.

“Our story will continue to unfold,” the owners posted on the Facebook page. “As we celebrate three vibrant years, we express gratitude for the incredible connections and unforgettable memories. Stay connected for our new name and location reveal, paving the way for a bright future. Enjoy our remaining dishes, crafted with love and care. May your Sunday be blessed and your taste buds inspired!”

The eat-in and carry out restaurant specialized in chicken and seafood.

