Lockport issues new 9th Street lane closures for Tuesday

Construction crews working on the 9th Street (IL-Route 7) channelization project near Summit Drive in Lockport on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. The project will include installing a multidirectional turn lane to improve safety and traffic flow along the street that is a main roadway in the city. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Lockport — The City of Lockport issued a notice Monday, that new lane closures will be in effect on Illinois Route 7 (9th Street) on Tuesday.

According to the announcement the closures, which are part of the IL-Route 7 Channelization project, will be in effect in the south lanes of Route 7 between 7th Street and 8th Street. Construction crews will be present to direct drivers through the single lane of traffic.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to use extra caution when driving through the area.