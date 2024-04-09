Lockport to hold open house before IL Route 7 project begins this month

Work on the Illinois Route 7 road project will begin in Lockport this month, according to a news release from the city of Lockport.

Construction is expected to begin mid-April.

The Route 7 Channelization Project, as it is being called, is considered by the city as an important project to improve traffic flow and safety.

“This transformative initiative adds a center bi-directional turn lane to enhance traffic flow, bolster safety, and optimize corridor connectivity along Route 7 (9th Street), spanning from Lincoln Street to Summit Drive,” according to the release from the city.

The City of Lockport announces the start of the Illinois Route 7 Channelization Project with roadwork beginning mid-April 2024. (Provided by City of Lockport)

Residents interested in learning more about the project are invited to attend an open house from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 15 at Lockport City Hall, 222 E. 9th St. The project team, consisting of city staff and Christopher Burke Engineering consultants, will present the project timeline, planned improvements, and impacts to local traffic and answer project-related questions and concerns, according to the release.

During construction along Route 7, all traffic lanes and business entrances will remain open with temporary detours and closures as needed. Drivers should expect delays as construction is projected to continue through the summer of 2025, according to the release.

For more information on the open house, contact Dan Schroeder, PE at dschroeder@cbbel.com or call 224-315-0185