Hundreds gather in Joliet to protest Trump, Musk policies as part of nationwide event Saturday

Attendees line Jefferson Street in downtown Joliet during the Hands Off protest on April 5, 2025. The rally was part of a nationwide movement on Saturday to protest policies and actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk. (Laurie Fanelli)

Joliet — Downtown Joliet was filled Saturday afternoon with the sounds of car horns, chanting, and occasional singing as hundreds of Will County residents gathered to protest the policies of President Donald Trump and his advisor Elon Musk.

The rally, which drew between 300 and 400 people at its peak to the old courthouse property on Jefferson Street, was part of the “Hands Off” day of action, a series of over 700 protests around the United State organized by progressive activism groups Indivisible, Move On, and the Women’s March, and local organizations.

An attendee holds up a sign at the Hands Off protest in downtown Joliet on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The rally was part of a nationwide movement to protest policies and actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk on Saturday. (Laurie Fanelli)

American, Ukrainian, Mexican, Palestinian, and Pride flags of all sizes flew over and through the crowd of residents, along with dozens of homemade signs expressing opposition to the administration’s policies, and Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

While planned for weeks, the April protests were bolstered this week by Trump’s decision to implement tariffs on imports from nearly every country in the world, including long-time allies and trading partners but excluding Russia.

The tariff announcement caused a precipitous drop in the stock market this week and the tariffis are expected to cause a rise in prices on goods ranging from fresh produce to cars to construction materials, according to many economists.

“The power of the people is greater than the people in power, said Joliet City Councilman Caesar Guerrero who was in attendance.

“We know we deserve a better world, we know a better world is possible, and we’re here today to make that happen,” said Guerrero, who won election for Joliet Township supervisor on April 1. He did not seek reelection to the City Council.

Guerrero took on the role as an impromptu leader of the protest, following apparent last-minute confusion among the event’s organizers.

“We don’t really know what happened,” Guerrero said. “This morning the website was down and there were people saying it was cancelled, but people came out anyway.”

[ PHOTOS: Joliet Hands Off rally protests Trump, Musk ]

Guerrero and Katie Kollross, a volunteer from the Illinois Federation of Teachers picked up the mantle of organizer with only hours’ notice when rumors of the cancellation began spreading on social media.

“I was told the woman who was supposed to be organizing this fell ill,” said Kollross. “She kind of ghosted and officially it was kind of cancelled, but people know this is important and still showed up.”

“We have the right to peacefully assemble, and we have to step up and say ‘no’ to this administration,” said Madigan Shive, a composer who recently moved to the Joliet community from Mexico.

“I’m a senior and I don’t want to lose my Social Security and Medicaid benefits,” said Mary Schnibben of Plainfield when asked why she came out to the protest. “I lost my part-time writing job to AI. If I lose my benefits and miss a payment I could lose my townhouse and I’m sure I’m not the only person here in my situation.”

She added she has two granddaughters and a great-granddaughter who are teenagers and “I don’t want to see their rights trampled.”

With no official speakers or guests scheduled for the event, attendees took it upon themselves to rally the crowd, passing around a bullhorn and a portable speaker and microphone provided by Guerrero.

Speakers ranged from teenagers in high school to long-time activists in their 70s, proclaiming their support for the LGBT community, women, immigrants, veterans, racial minorities, disabled people, as well as for senior citizens at risk of losing Social Security and Medicaid.

The Trump and House Republican budget plan includes proposed cuts to programs like Social Security and Medicaid.

Those in attendance also addressed concerns about scientists losing research grants, federal employees losing their jobs, the environment, education, and freedom of speech.

“I’m really proud of my hometown today,” said former State Senator Pat McGuire of Joliet. “Donald Trump hates the America we all love, and he and Elon Musk prove their selfishness and their ignorance everyday.”

Former Illinois State Senator Pat McGuire addresses the crowd at the Hands Off protest in downtown Joliet on April 5, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

Zach Hylia, 24, called out his generation and those younger to become socially and politically active.

“ If we do nothing, it will echo around America and the rest of the world. The people who are older than us can only fight for so long, it’s our turn,” Hylia said.

Margie Corp, a teacher, said she came out to fight for her son, who is on the autism spectrum.

She referenced Trump’s 2016 mockery of a disabled reporter on the campaign trail as the moment she lost any respect for him, and noted that she is also protesting on behalf of her transgender sister, Korean War veteran father, and her students who want to pursue careers in science.

“We need to stand up for those unable to stand up for themselves,” she said.

While some protestors took the opportunity to speak others held their signs and lined Jefferson Street from Ottawa Street to Chicago Street, encouraging drivers to honk in support, resulting in a near-constant cacophony of toots and cheering.

“It was weird this morning when we heard it was cancelled, but we said... let’s go even if we’re the only ones there,” said Kay Sullivan, a nonbinary resident of Joliet. “I’m so glad so many people came anyway.”

In their turn at the microphone Sullivan took a stand for their fellow LGBTQ citizens, as well as other marginalized groups.

“We need to stand together. If you don’t stand with every minority, then you don’t stand with any minority,” Sullivan said.

Joining the crowd of individuals were representatives from multiple local religious organizations, including David Luecht, an openly gay seminarian from the Wartburg Theological Seminary, who encouraged the crowd to “be true to yourselves, love your neighbor as yourself, and to encourage your communities to stand up,”

David Jones, from Pax Christi of Will County, lead the crowd in an a cappella rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”

Joliet resident Bob Zimmer stands on Jefferson Street during the Hands Off protest in downtown Joliet on April 5, 2025. The rally was part of a nationwide movement on Saturday to protest policies and actions of the Trump administration and Elon Musk. (Laurie Fanelli)

“Peace and justice are our main focus at Pax Christi,” said Joyce Ruhaak, one of the Pax Christi leaders. “And peace only comes through social justice. They’re linked.”

Doug Kasper of the Non-Violent city Project Joliet said the group was glad to see the turn out at the rally. “It’s time for change, it’s time for things to happen, and silence is complacency,” he said.

While the protest was largely considered a success by the attendees, Guerrero and other participants encouraged their fellow residents to continue speaking out by attending other events and calling and emailing their congressional representatives to share their concerns.