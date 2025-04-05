Bridges of Will County offers unique outdoor adventure program

The Wauponsee Glacial Trail bridge over the Kankakee River in Custer Park is one of five unique spans that are part of a Bridges of Will County challenge. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is inviting adventurers of all ages to take on a new kind of spring challenge – one that blends exploration and history.

The free Bridges of Will County program kicked off on Tuesday and runs through June 30, offering participants the chance to traverse five unique Forest Preserve bridges across the county.

Participants who check in at each bridge will be rewarded with a Forest Preserve tote bag that can be picked up at a visitor center in July.

To get started, download the free Goosechase smartphone app and search for the program by name or use join code CLF9CZ.

Each bridge has been carefully selected for its beauty, history and significance in connecting communities. The five bridges are:

· DuPage River Bridge at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm, Hidden Oaks Preserve, Bolingbrook.

· Big Bridge at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve, Crete Township.

· Swing Bridge at Centennial Trail, Romeoville.

· I&M Canal Bridge at Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Channahon.

· Kankakee River Bridge along the Wauponsee Glacial Trail, Custer Park.

The timber Big Bridge stretches over a 40-foot ravine offering visitors opportunities to connect with the surrounding preserve and the treetops.

The Swing Bridge and the Kankakee River Bridge “both tout impressive histories participants can learn about on their adventures,” the forest preserve district said in a news release.

The new I&M Canal Bridge and the DuPage River Bridge are community connectors that enhance accessibility across the county.

The inspiration for this year’s event came from an article published by the Forest Preserve in 2017: "Harnessing the wilderness – forest preserve bridges people and nature. "

“Bridges are essential in connecting communities and creating access,” Em Wilcher, the Forest Preserve District’s recreation coordinator said in the release. “As an avid trail user and recreation planner, it was a no-brainer to celebrate the engineering, planning and history of our bridges with this program.”

Pace yourself

The challenge encourages residents to explore Will County’s “natural beauty at their own pace. And with nearly three months to complete the challenge, participants can take their time or fast track their fun,” according to the release.

Wilcher said she’s looking forward to hearing feedback on the challenge and stories about how people traveled to see the bridges.

“I’ll be curious to hear who tries to make it to all the bridges in a single weekend adventure, who maximizes their miles, or if anyone comes up with side challenges to make it even more fun,” Wilcher said.