Romeoville welcomes new Mexican bar and grill

La Colonia, located at 634 S Weber Road in Romeoville, is seen on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Denise Unland)

La Colonia recently opened at 634 S. Weber Road in Romeoville.

According to the La Colonia Grill Facebook page, “every meal is an experience and every sip is a masterpiece...that blends rich colonial charm with the warmth of Mexican hospitality.”

La Colonia features handcrafted cocktails curated by a mixologist, along with an extensive menu that also includes a breakfast and a children’s menu.

For more information – including hours of operation and the menu – visit lacoloniagrill.com.