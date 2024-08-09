August 09, 2024
St. Joseph Academy in Joliet to hold registration tours Saturday

St. Joseph Academy, a private, tuition-based independent school in the Catholic and Montessori traditions, will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at 403 N. Hickory St. in Joliet, the former parish school of St. John Church and the academy’s third location. Because of its small size, students receive more personalized instruction.

St. Joseph Academy, a private, tuition-based independent school in the Catholic and Montessori traditions, is located at 403 N. Hickory St. in Joliet. (Photo provided by Jan Novotny)

St. Joseph Academy’s preschool-kindergarten will offer tours and registration for the coming school year from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10 at its 403 N. Hickory Street location in Joliet.

The private, independent school is entering its 15th year of providing personalized education for children from preschool through eighth grade. The academy’s preschool-kindergarten offers a Montessori-based program, providing hands-on education for children aged 3 to 6.

For further information or to schedule a tour that better fits your schedule, call 815-723-4567.

