Girls volleyball: 5 storylines to watch in The Herald-News area in 2024

Joliet West was the area's last team standing last season, falling to Willowbrook in the Class 4A supersectional. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The girls volleyball season is right around the corner. With the start of a new season comes many questions. Here is a look at five storylines to watch in The Herald-News area.

Who will survive the gauntlet?

If the results from last season’s Class 4A postseason are any indication, it’s a good thing for a team to be able to notch a top seed in its sectional. In all eight sectionals, the top-seeded team advanced to the title match, along with six No. 2 seeds, one No. 3 and one No. 4. And the No. 1 seed won seven of the eight sectional title matches. The only non-top seed to win a Class 4A sectional last season was No. 2 Willowbrook.

Joliet West was the team to make it through last season, beating Bolingbrook for the regional title, Lincoln-Way West in the sectional semifinal and Lockport in the sectional title match. The Tigers’ finest season ever came to an end in the super-sectional to Willowbrook.

Getting to the top is one thing. Staying there is quite another. Joliet West will have plenty of contenders attempting to knock it from the top of the area heap.

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Ellie Blotnik returns this season for the Angels. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Can JCA return to its state-qualifying form?

Last season saw the end of a four-year streak (not including the 2020 COVID season) in which Joliet Catholic Academy reached the state finals. In that time, the Angels brought home a trophy for second place once, third place twice and fourth once.

Of course, the Angels were moved up into Class 4A last season due to the IHSA’s success factor, and they will be in Class 4A again, as the success factor covers two seasons.

But, with returning players such as outside hitters Olivia Chovanec and Ellie Blotnik, it wouldn’t be a good idea to rule out JCA. Their schedule is second to none, and they will be battle-tested when the postseason rolls around.

Bolingbrook at Joliet West Regional Championship match Bolingbrook and head coach Molly DeSerf will play in the Southwest Prairie Conference this season. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

What does the conference landscape look like?

West Aurora’s decision to leave the Southwest Prairie Conference started a bit of a domino effect in some of the conferences in the area.

Bolingbrook moved over to take West Aurora’s place in the Southwest Prairie and took its spot in what has already proven to be a difficult league schedule. The Raiders’ addition will likely make that conference even deeper and tougher to navigate.

With Bolingbrook’s move, that left just nine teams in the SouthWest Suburban Conference, several of them area teams that will most likely be at or near the top of the standings. Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport and Lincoln-Way Central will all be vying for SWSC supremacy.

What about the smaller schools?

While the area is loaded with formidable Class 4A teams, there are plenty of talented teams around in the smaller divisions as well.

In Class 3A, Providence Catholic, Lemont and Morris are consistently strong programs that should make some noise in the postseason once again.

In Class 2A, the Illinois Central Eight Conference features Coal City, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington vying for the league’s top spot and a deep postseason run, while Seneca can’t be ruled out as a playoff contender coming out of the Tri-County Conference.

In Class 1A, Dwight is also in the Tri-County Conference, and playing a mainly Class 2A regular-season schedule could help the Trojans once the postseason begins. Gardner-South Wilmington, meanwhile, plays in the River Valley Conference, also against several larger opponents.

On the sidelines

With all of the success from area teams, it is no surprise most of the coaches have been at their posts for quite a while. There are some exceptions, of course.

JCA’s Keisha Cameron has only been at the Angels’ helm for three seasons, but she does have two state trophies. Joliet West’s Chris Lincoln, meanwhile, has amassed a record of 65-15, including two regional titles and the school’s first sectional crown, in his two seasons. Plainfield South’s Michelle Kirby and Plainfield East’s Kendall Rivecco will be in their first seasons.

Lemont’s Chris Zogata is the area’s longest-serving head coach, entering her 24th season, while Peotone’s Kathy Barger has been directing the Blue Devils for 18 seasons.