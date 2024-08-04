Where to find farmstands in Will County

This is the time of summer when produce is plenty and farm stands are open throughout the Will County area selling locally-grown sweet corn, vegetables, fruits and even products like honey and jams. (Eric Ginnard)

As summer reaches its peak, local farmstands and garden centers offer fresh produce, flowers and seasonal delights. From Hank’s Farmstand in Orland Park to Keller’s Farmstand in Oswego, Plainfield and Naperville, these spots offer a variety of goods and activities for all to enjoy:

Bothwell Farms

Bothwell Farms’ FarmStand in Manhattan sells canned goods, honey, succulents, houseplants, seed kits, potting soil and drip irrigation. Bothwell Farms also has a farm stand in New Lenox that sells fresh produce, such as corn and flowers, as well as serves as a satellite location for the farms’ greenhouse. The seasonal greenhouse is open from May 1 to Oct. 31. The farm stand is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The farm is open the same hours except from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The farm stand is located at 1259 N. Cedar Road, and the farm is located at 13015 W. Smith Road. For information, call 815-955-2794 or visit bothwellfarms.net.

Bronkberry Farms

Bronkberry Farms in Plainfield sells sweet corn, tomatoes, bell peppers, hot peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, green beans and other beans, squash, okra, eggplants, blueberries, peaches and more. As of mid-July, watermelons and muskmelons are available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed Monday. The farm is located at 18061 S. Bronk Road. The farm is closed for the season starting Nov. 1 through April 21. For information, call 815-436-6967 or visit bronkberryfarms.com.

Bronkberry Farms is located at 18061 S. Bronk Road in Plainfield. (Photo provided by Jennifer Bronk)

Crosswind Farms

Crosswind Farms in Manhattan sells a variety of produce and other products, as well as hosts blackberry picking. Products include pure honey, farm-fresh eggs, nesting balls and fiber, straw, rhubarb, garlic, onions, cannas and more. Blackberry picking is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Farm animals also are on-site and will be out soon. The farm is located at 14435 W. Manhattan Monee Road. For information, call 708-567-9090 or visit crosswindfarms.net.

Garden Patch Farm

Garden Patch Farm in Homer Glen grows vegetables to sell. The farm is open from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The farm is located at 14158 W. 159th St. For information, call 708-645-4247 or visit facebook.com/GardenPatchFarm. Services and hours of operation have changed from what is on the Facebook page. Apple picking is no longer available.

Hank’s Farmstand

As of July 11, Hank’s Farmstand in Orland Park has been open. The farm stand is a seasonal vegetable stand that usually closes in October. Hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The farm stand is closed Sundays. It’s located at W. 151st Street at S. 82nd Avenue. For information, call 708-214-4855 or visit facebook.com/hanksfarmstand.

Siegel's Cottonwood Farm, 17250 Weber Road, Lockport, sells sweet corn. (Eric Ginnard)

Highline Farms

Highline Farms in Manhattan sells a variety of farm-fresh produce and specializes in raising Suffolk sheep. Products include a variety of lamb meat, zucchini, banana peppers and more. There also is a roadside pumpkin stand available during the fall. The farm is located at 14944 W. Hoff Road. For information, call 815-651-6508 or visit kakadoodle.com/p/Highline%20Farms.

Keller’s Farmstand

Keller’s Farmstand has three locations – Oswego, Plainfield and Naperville – and there are flower fields, sweet corn and early apples available in summer. In fall, there will be an apple orchard, doughnuts and other treats, pumpkins, fall activities on Saturday and Sunday, a pumpkin run and birthday parties. The pumpkin patches will be available in September and October. Across all three locations, the farm stand’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Oswego farm stand is located at 2500 Johnson Road, the Naperville farm stand is located at 516 Knoch Knolls Road, and the Plainfield farm stand is located at 15066 S. Wallin Drive. For information, visit kellersfarmstand.com.

M & D Farms and Garden Center

M & D Farms and Garden Center in Homer Glen is a place to buy flowers, produce and more. The center has flats, flowers, perennials, hanging baskets and patio pots and plants available. As of July, tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, peaches, broccoli, cauliflower, sweet onions, summer squash, zucchini, pickles, peppers and raw honey are available. Fall mums, or chrysanthemums, more produce and pumpkins will be available starting in the fall. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. It’s located at 14946 S. Bell Road. For information, call 708-935-1715 or visit manddfarmandgardencenter.com.

Keller’s Farmstand is open for business as crews work on clearing the Keller Farm field for the development of a residential neighborhood Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farms

Siegel’s Cottonwood Farms in Lockport has a variety of seasonal and year-round products available to purchase. Year-round products include straw bales, Amish-made jarred goods, local honey, cake rolls, fresh pies, turkey legs, jellies, fruit butters, salsa, relish, home decor, items for children and more. Seasonal products include certain pie flavors, apple cider doughnuts and more.

The farm’s Pumpkin Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, through Tuesday, Oct. 29. There will be 200 farm animals, 13 food and beverage venues, 49 activities and attractions, a corn maze, a pumpkin patch and more. Tickets prices range from about $20 to $37 depending on the package. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and closed on Monday. The offseason is November through April. Siegel’s is located at 17250 S. Weber Road. For information, call 800-304-FARM or 815-741-2693, or visit cottonwoodfarms.net.

