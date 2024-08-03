New pancake restaurant opens in Plainfield

The Maple Butter Café is located at 24020 W 119th St., Plainfield. (Shaw Local File Photo)

The Maple Butter Cafe is a “casual, family-style pancake House serving breakfast and lunch seven days a week,” according to its Facebook page.

Dishes are “made from scratch” in the Maple Butter Café kitchen, using “farm fresh vegetables and herbs” that are delivered daily, according to the Maple Butter Café website.

The Maple Butter Café is located at 24020 W 119th St., Plainfield. A menu is posted on its website.

For hours of operation and more information, call 779-234-9985 or visit themaplebuttercafe.com.

