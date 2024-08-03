New Lenox Trinity Services seeking memorabilia for 75th anniversary

Trinity Services, Inc. is seeking the public’s help in locating historical photos and newspaper articles for its 75th anniversary celebration in 2025. Trinity Services was founded in 1950 by a group of dedicated parents as a small school for children with developmental disabilities, Trinity Services, Inc. has grown to offer a wide range of supports for people with disabilities and mental illness. (Photo provided by Trinity Services)

Does your family have ties to Trinity Services in New Lenox?

If so, the organization needs your help.

Trinity Services is seeking historical photos and newspaper articles for its 75th anniversary celebration in 2025. Anyone who has ties to Trinity Services’ founding members or supporters and has information they would be willing to share can contact Sherry Ladislas at 815-717-3750 or sladislas@trinityservices.org.

A group of “dedicated parents” founded Trinity Services in 1950 as a small school for children with developmental disabilities, according to a news release from Trinity Services.

Trinity Services continued to grow through the years and now offers a wide range of support services for people with disabilities and mental illness, according to the release.

These support services include autism services, community day services, counseling services, employment services, residential options, a school program, crisis prevention and intervention services, intensive outpatient services, homeless support services and a therapeutic horseback riding program, according to the release.

In 2021, Trinity Services opened a Living Room in Orland Park, a program that diverts mental health crises.

Trinity Services recently opened a second Living Room at 2000 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet. The Living Room is an Illinois Department of Human Services program that gives adults 24-hour, 365-day access to free emergency mental health care.

For information, visit trinityservices.org.