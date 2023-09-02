Manhattan therapy animals won’t go hungry, thanks to fundraiser

The Community Impact Committee of the Village of New Lenox raised $400 on Wednesday to benefit a very unique group of animals in Manhattan.

The animals are part of STRIDES Therapeutic Riding Program in Manhattan. Trinity Services founded STRIDES in 1990 to provide “therapeutic riding lessons and animal experiences for children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities and mental illness,” according to a news release from Trinity Services announcing the fundraiser.

The $400 will go toward animal feed, Trinity Services said.

STRIDES public services include “riding lessons, petting zoo, birthday parties, professional photo shoots, and fun family events,” Trinity Services said.

On Sept. 30, STRIDES will host a volunteer open house at its barn, located at 276555 South Gougar Road in Manhattan. Laura Blume, STRIDES program coordinator since December 2020, credited her staff and volunteers for STRIDES’ success.

“We have a great team,” Blume said in the release. “Everyone has a positive spirit and works together very well. It makes a big difference when you have people who are passionate about what they do.”

Last year, 300 people attended STRIDES’ first Farm Family Day, Blume said in the release. This year, STRIDES partnered with the Lincoln-Way Special Recreation Center, Trinity Services said. So this fall, STRIDES will provide riding lessons for the people that organization supports, Trinity Services said.

Blume also hopes to develop more partnerships as well as corporate sponsors.

“Gaining corporate sponsors would allow STRIDES to continue to improve the program, to add on more lesson courses as needed, and help with the care and feeding of the animals,” Blume said in the release. “We need $3,000 to $5,000 a month for each horse, which includes feed, vet care, medications and equipment. Corporate sponsors can play a huge role in supporting our bottom line.”

Blume also hopes to get certification to offer therapy services for people with behavioral needs.

“Our goal is to be able to work with physical therapists, occupational therapists, and mental health therapists to provide animal therapy opportunities,” Blume said in the release.

For more information about becoming a partner or a sponsor, or to make a donation, contact Laura Blume at lblume@trinityservices.org.

For more information about STRIDES Therapeutic Riding Program, visit trinityservices.org/strides.