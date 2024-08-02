Hummingbird Fest highlights Will County forest preserves program lineup for August

View hummingbird banding, learn how to help pollinators and buy some native plants at Hummingbird Fest on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District has announced its schedule of programs for the Week of Aug. 12. Online registration is available on the Event Calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

Take it Outside Meetup - 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Hadley Valley—Gougar Road Access in Joliet: Get to know and maybe complete some missions with other Take it Outside Challenge participants. Forest Preserve District staff will be on hand to answer questions and troubleshoot for challenge participants. This free event is intended for all ages.

Teen Connection - 3 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Hickory Creek Preserve—LaPorte Road Access: Join the FPDWC’s recreation coordinator for a hike and a chance to hang with teens from around the county. Register for this free event by Aug. 13. This event is intended for guests aged 13 to 18.

BYOB Bingo - 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hickory Creek Preserve—LaPorte Road Access: Play bingo outdoors and enjoy the preserve at this adults-only event. Bring dinner, snacks, beer or wine to enjoy while you play. This event is intended for guests aged 21 years and older.

Hummingbird Fest - 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete: The Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders will have certified banders on-site so attendees can observe the hummingbird banding process. Funding for the banding process is made possible by the Thorn Creek Audubon Society. View live monarch and honeybee displays and shop vendor row for bird-friendly merch, including native plants from The Nature Foundation of Will County. This free event is intended for all ages.