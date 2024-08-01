Missing Wilmington woman found dead at Kankakee River State Park

A Wilmington woman who went missing several weeks ago was found dead on Wednesday at Kankakee River State Park.

At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jennifer Tannhauser, 41, was declared dead after her remains were found at the state park, according to the Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

Tannhauser had been reported missing on July 10.

The Wilmington Police Department and the Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.

No preliminary cause and manner of death was provided by Summers’ office. The final cause and manner of her death will be determined following a review of autopsy, police and toxicological reports.