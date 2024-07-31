Tyler Bell, Lincoln-Way East star, chooses University of Kentucky over starting professional career

Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell looks to make a throw to first against Lincoln-Way West during the 2024 Class 4A Lockport Sectional semifinals. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

It appears recent Lincoln-Way East graduate and high Major League Baseball Draft pick Tyler Bell will not be going to the Tampa Bay Rays after all.

Bell, who was drafted by the Rays with the 66th overall pick in the second supplemental round (Competitive Balance Round B) of the MLB Draft earlier this month, announced early Wednesday afternoon on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “All in!” on his previous commitment to attend and play baseball for the University of Kentucky.

The deadline for MLB teams to sign their draft picks is 4 p.m. August 1. The Rays, who it is reported had just over $1.5 million available to offer Bell as a signing bonus under league limits, will be awarded a compensation pick in next year’s MLB Draft.

Kentucky is coming off arguably the best season in program history. In 2024, the Wildcats posted a 39-12 overall record (22-8 in the SEC) and advanced to the College World Series.

The 6-foot-1-inch middle infielder – a first-team member of the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Baseball Team – will be eligible to re-enter the MLB Draft in 2026. Bell hit .391 with 25 runs batted in, 46 runs scored and 30 stolen bases this past spring for the Griffins.

It’s the second time in five years Lincoln-Way East has had a shortstop drafted who chose to wait on professional baseball and report to his collegiate team.

Ryan Ritter was selected by the Cubs in the 33rd round in 2019 and chose to enroll at John A. Logan College in southern Illinois for a year before heading to the University of Kentucky himself. Ritter was then drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round in 2022 and is currently in their farm system at the double-A level.