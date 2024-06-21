Meet the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Baseball Team

It wasn’t easy with so much great talent to choose from, but here is the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Baseball Team.
First Team
Tyler Bell, IF, sr. Lincoln-Way East
Bell overcame a slow start to the season to finish with a .391 average, .591 OBP, 25 RBIs, was walked 33 times and stole 31 bases. He’s a Kentucky commit and expected to be taken in the early rounds of the 2024 MLB Draft. ESPN has ranked him as a top 100 draft prospect in the country.
Nate George, OF, sr., Minooka
Once an Eastern Illinois commit, George is currently looking to be selected in the draft as well, and for good reason. A track star as well as a baseball star, George finished this season with a .404 batting average, nine home runs, 40 RBIs, 41 runs and went 22 for 24 on stolen-base attempts.
Nate O’Donnell, IF/P, jr., Providence Catholic
A former Creighton commit who just reopened his recruitment, O’Donnell was sensational during the Celtics’ postseason run. He was outstanding before that, too, with a .430 batting average on the season with a 1.337 OPS, 11 home runs, 55 RBIs and 43 runs scored. He also had a 3.15 ERA on the mound.
Jackson Smith, IF, sr., Providence Catholic
Smith, a Bradley commit, was one of if not the best player on the Class 4A state champions. He finished his final season in green with 48 RBIs, 51 runs scored, six homers and a .416 batting average.
Jimmy Anderson, IF/P, sr., Joliet West
Anderson was the Southwest Prairie Conference Blue Most Valuable Hitter after finishing with a .473 batting average, a .550 OBP, 48 RBIs and 37 runs scored. On the mound, he went 5-0 with 52 strikeouts and a 2.18 ERA
Jake Troyner, IF, sr., Joliet Catholic
The UIC commit finished his final year with a .394 batting average, 1.025 OPS and 41 hits. He also was outstanding in the field. Troyner was named East Suburban Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year.
Jacob Parr, OF/P, jr., Lemont
Parr, named All-South Suburban Conference and a Conference Player of the Year nominee, hit .407 with 35 RBIs and 37 runs scored while finishing with a 3.19 ERA on the mound.
Cody DelFavero, OF/P, sr., Morris
DelFavero hit .370 on the season with 36 RBIs, 33 runs scored and a .670 slugging percentage. On the mound, he went 14-0 with 93 strikeouts, 1.28 ERA and 0.861 WHIP for the Interstate 8 Conference champs.
Landon Mensik, IF, sr., Lincoln-Way Central
Mensik, a Xavier commit, simply was outstanding. He was the Southwest Suburban Red Conference Player of the Year and was an All-Region nominee. He hit .461 with a 1.437 OPS, 41 hits, seven homers, 35 RBIs, 38 runs scored and 30 stolen bases.
Lucas Acevedo, IF/P, jr., Lincoln-Way West
Acevedo was an All-SWSC selection and is a UIC commit. He finished his penultimate season with a .504 OBP, led the team in runs and had 31 hits with 23 RBIs. As a pitcher, he went 6-0 with a 1.13 ERA and gave up only seven earned runs.
JT Augustyniak, IF, jr. Plainfield Central
Augustyniak was an all-conference selection after batting .420 with a .619 slugging percentage, 33 RBIs and 37 runs while striking out only five times during the season.
Brayden Zilis, IF/P, jr., Minooka
An Illinois State commit, Zilis was an outstanding two-way player for Minooka. He hit .407 with a 1.25 OPS, 48 hits, seven home runs, 33 RBIs and 43 runs scored. On the mound, he was just as impressive, going 7-1 and allowing only four earned runs for a 0.58 ERA.
Max Michalak, OF, sr., Lemont
Another all-conference selection, Michalak led the team in doubles (12) and runs scored (40) to go with 27 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and a .389 batting average.
Jack Wheeler, IF, jr., Morris
A University of Illinois commit, Wheeler proved worth the scholarship at the plate this year. He hit .382 with 42 hits, 40 RBIs and 43 runs while striking out only seven times all year.
Second team
• Matt Washington, IF, Bolingbrook.
• AJ Zweeres, IF, Morris.
• Ryan Goberski, OF, Lockport.
• Jake Gimbel, P, Joliet Catholic.
• Enzo Infelise, C, Providence Catholic.
• Brayden Meyer, C, Lincoln-Way Central.
• Anthony Massa, INF, Lincoln-Way West.
• Noah Tomaras, C, Lemont.
• Blake Phommachanhom, IF, Plainfield South.
• Lucas Rink, INF/P, Wilmington.
• Paxton Giertz, IF, Seneca.
• Joe Guiliano, IF/P, Plainfield North.
• Cael Karczewski, IF, Joliet West.
• Gabe McHugh, IF/P, Coal City.
Honorable mention
• Owen Dunlap, IF, Dwight.
• Luke Gallet, IF/P, Dwight.
• Ryan Witt, OF, Bolingbrook.
• Lance Cuddy, IF/OF/P, Coal City.
• Ayden Collom, IF/OF/P, Gardner-South Wilmington.
• Zach Pomatto, C, Joliet Catholic.
• Zach Beitler, OF, Joliet Catholic.
• Jay Zepeda, IF/P, Joliet Central.
• John Stasiak, C, Joliet Central.
• James Love, IF/P, Joliet West.
• Owen Young, C, Joliet West.
• Christian Chignoli, OF, Joliet West.
• Cannon Medaj, P, Lemont.
• Luke Mensik, P, Lincoln-Way Central.
• Ethan Godlewski, P, Lincoln-Way East.
• Jack Linko, IF, Lincoln-Way West.
• Ben Shea, IF/OF, Lincoln-Way West.
• Justin VanderTuuk, OF, Lockport.
• Trace Schaaf, P, Lockport.
• Brett Bounds, P, Morris.
• Griffin Zweeres, C, Morris.
• Ximi Baftiri, IF, Morris.
• Ruben Velasco, IF/P, Peotone.
• Cory Brock, P, Plainfield Central.
• John Andretich, OF, Plainfield North.
• Daniel McCauley, IF, Plainfield South.
• Cooper Eggert, OF/P, Providence Catholic.
• Kasten Gobbert, P, Providence Catholic.
• Cameron Smith, C, Reed-Custer.
• Nolan Holgado, OF, Romeoville.
• Braden Lee, OF, Romeoville.
• Casey Clennon, IF, Seneca.
• Kyle Farrell, P/IF, Wilmington.
• Ryan Kettman, IF/P, Wilmington.