Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the second round of the MLB Draft

It’s been known for months that Lincoln-Way East’s Tyler Bell would almost certainly be a high selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. Still, most projections had him going in the 3rd or 4th round. The thought was that he wouldn’t get the phone call of his selection until some time Monday.

Sunday night, Bell and the rest of the Frankfort community got a more than pleasant surprise.

Bell was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 66th overall pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. He was the first selection of the Competitive Balance Round B.

While sooner than some projected to see him go, Bell’s resume more than measures up to his selection. A 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. shortstop, Bell shook off a slow start to the season last year to finish with a slash line of .391/.591/.621 with 34 hits in 87 at bats. He drove in 25 runs, was walked 33 times and stole an astonishing 30 bases. He also scored 46 runs in 34 games.

Though he is commited to Kentucky, the high selection all but ensures Bell will be heading to one of Tampa Bay’s minor league affiliates.

It’s the second time in five years Lincoln-Way East has seen a shortstop selected in the MLB Draft. Ryan Ritter was initially selected by the Cubs in the 33rd round in 2019, though he opted instead to enroll in community college for a year before heading to Kentucky himself. He was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round in 2022 and is currently in their farm system.

The MLB Draft will continue through Tuesday with Minooka’s Nate George expected to hear his name called at some point and possibly others from the Herald-News area as well.