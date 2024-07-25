Shooting in Joliet leaves property damage but no injuries

A bullet went through the window of a home along the 1400 block of North Center Street. On Wednesday morning July, 24, 2024, Joliet Police responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of North Center Street, Joliet. No injuries were reported. (Gary Middendorf)

Joliet — Joliet police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to a home early Wednesday morning.

According to a statement from the Joliet Police Department, the shooting took place about 5:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Center Street.

Officers were called to the scene after shots were fired at a home and vehicle on the street.

Detective Sgt. Tizoc Landeros said that there were multiple residents in the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was struck by gunfire. The car was unoccupied, he said.

Several rifle bullet casings were discovered on the street outside the home by police, but there were no reported injuries to anyone on the block, according to a news release from Joliet police.

Landeros said investigators from the department have been on the scene all morning and that the department is working on identifying suspects in the case.

Anyone with video footage of the incident or relevant information is encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division or the anonymous Will County Crime Stoppers website.