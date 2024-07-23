High-speed chase in Joliet, I-80 leads to arrest, police car crash

A high-speed chase of a suspect in Joliet and along Interstate 80 led to the collision of two police vehicles and the suspect’s vehicle to flip over in a separate crash, police said.

Samuel Valdovinos, 18, of Joliet, was the driver of a stolen blue Hyundai sedan who led Joliet police officers and Will County sheriff’s deputies on the chase, said Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

The chase began at 9:33 p.m. Sunday when deputies saw the stolen Hyundai sedan on the westbound lane of the McDonough Street bridge in Joliet, Hoffmeyer said.

Deputies learned the vehicle was connected to an armed robbery incident from Warrenville, Hoffmeyer said. The DuPage County suburb is about 35 miles north of Joliet.

Deputies followed the Hyundai sedan around Joliet and attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Midland Avenue and West Jefferson Street, Hoffmeyer said.

The vehicle then “fled through a parking lot” and headed east on Jefferson Street by traveling more than 90 mph, Hoffmeyer said.

The chase moved to I-80, where Joliet police officers and Illinois State Police troopers provided assistance, Hoffmeyer said.

When Valdovinos merged onto I-80, he turned off his vehicle lights and increased the vehicle’s speed in excess of 120 mph, Hoffmeyer said.

The pursuit led to the interchange at I-80 and I-55.

As Joliet police officers traveled west on I-80, east of I-55, one of their squad vehicles struck the rear of another squad vehicle, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

“It is believed the squad [vehicle] that was struck from behind slowed to avoid uninvolved traffic,” English said.

The McDonough Street bridge in Joliet. Will County sheriff's deputies saw Samuel Valdovinos, 18, of Joliet, driving a stolen Hyundai sedan on the bridge on Sunday, according to Kathy Hoffmeyer, Will County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawnedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Deputies maintained their pursuit of Valdovinos, Hoffmeyer said. They saw his vehicle leave I-80 and then flip over after a crash, she said.

Valdovinos’ vehicle became disabled at the 300 block of Railroad Street in Joliet, Hoffmeyer said. The property is north of McDonough Street bridge and near the shores of the Des Plaines River.

Deputies discovered Valdovinos had an 18-year-old female passenger, Hoffmeyer said. Both of them were taken into custody but the woman was later released without charges, she said.

Valdovinos was taken to the Will County jail on charges of aggravated fleeing and stolen vehicle possession.

Valdovinos was also charged with armed violence and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon after a deputies found a handgun during their investigation, Hoffmeyer said.

The Joliet police officer whose vehicle was struck by a fellow squad vehicle was treated for minor injuries, English said.