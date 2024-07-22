Will County lawmakers react to Biden’s exit, Harris as Democrat’s leading nominee

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, July 14, 2024. With Biden ending his reelection bid and endorsing Harris, Democrats now must navigate a shift that is unprecedented this late in an election year. Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago in August. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) (Susan Walsh/AP)

A few state lawmakers in Will County commended U.S. President Joe Biden after his historic decision to bow out of the race for the White House about three-and-half months before Election Day.

Biden’s disastrous debate performance June 27 set off mounting backlash from concerned voters and many Democratic members of Congress.

Despite Biden’s insistence he was staying in the race, he eventually conceded Sunday to demands he leave the race. He has thrown his full support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, and most of the Democratic party is following his lead as she continues to pick up key endorsements, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Across the U.S., numerous Democrats have commended Biden after he chose to step away from the 2024 race, including those in Joliet and Will County.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said Biden has made “incredible strides” for the nation with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as “bold moves to address the climate crisis.”

“His decision to step down is a show of selflessness as he passes the torch to a younger generation,” Ventura said.

Ventura said she will always support the role of “the people in the process of selecting a new nominee and am anxiously awaiting to see who the elected delegates choose.”

“After that process, I believe Democrats will unite for a strong win in November,” Ventura said.

Even though Harris appears to be the Democratic front runner, the nominee to go against former U.S. President Donald Trump will officially be chosen at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, which begins Aug. 19 in Chicago.

State Sen. Rachel Ventur, D-Joliet, attends a special Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

In addition to Pritzker, other key Illinois Democrats expressing their support for Harris include both U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, whose 14th congressional district includes Joliet, Crest Hill, Lockport and Romeoville.

“[Harris] is an experienced and capable leader who will unite the American people and lead our nation towards a brighter future,” Underwood said in a statement.

State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, thanked Biden for his “dedicated service and leadership during challenging times.”

“His legacy of resilience and commitment to America’s middle class will endure,” Avelar said. “We must remain vigilant against the threats posed by a potential Trump-[J.D.] Vance administration, which risks reversing our progress and dividing our nation.”

State Rep. Dagmara Avelar, D-Romeoville, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony in Romeoville on May 30, 2022. (Alex Ortiz)

In response to Biden leaving the race, state Rep. Patrick Sheehan, R-Mokena, said it is “more important than ever for us to come together as unified Americans.”

Sheehan said Republicans are focused on “optimism, unity, prosperity and addressing the needs of all citizens” to ensure that “every voice is heard and every concern is addressed.”

“My mission has not changed and I will continue to work tirelessly alongside my Republican colleagues to help the Republican candidates who embody integrity, dedication and a commitment to the property and well-being of all Americans,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan said everyone is “welcome to join us in this momentous endeavor.”

Biden’s exit from the presidential race was yet another shocking development over just the past three weeks during the election season.

On July 13, Trump, the Republican candidate, was injured in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally. The last attempted assassination of a presidential candidate at a campaign event was the 1972 shooting of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.