Celebrate Will County farming history at 62nd annual Antique Tractor show this weekend

The Antique Tractor, Steam Engine and Gas Engine Show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through Sunday, Spiess Farm 13831 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. In addition to farming traditions it features a petting zoo, food vendors and more. (Herald Photo)

The 62nd annual Antique Tractor and Steam Engine Show is a family-friendly event that explores local Will County history, and celebrates the agriculture roots.

The event runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily through Sunday, Spiess Farm 13831 W. Joliet Road, Manhattan. Food vendors, craft and flea market, magic show, petting zoo, Frankfort Brass Band, Civil War Living History, daily parade of power, antique and garden tractor pulls, fieldwork demonstrations.

Kids activities are included with admission. Cost is $8 for adults and $4 ages 2 to 11. For more information, visit steamshow.org.

